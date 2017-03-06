BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold expects 2017 total cash cost to remain below $720 per ounce sold

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Gran Colombia Gold Corp:
* Gran Colombia Gold announces 2017 outlook and proposals to improve capital structure
* Expects to produce a total of 150,000 to 160,000 ounces of gold for full year
* In 2017, company expects that its total cash cost will remain below $720 per ounce sold
* AISC for full year will remain below $900 per ounce
* Gran Colombia Gold - proposal to extend maturity, on voluntary basis, of 2020 debentures, will seek shareholder approval related to maturity extension
* Proposing to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares on a ten-for-one basis (10:1) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.