BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold says receives consent to extend maturity of senior secured convertible debentures

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Gran Colombia Gold Corp
* Gran colombia gold receives consent to extend maturity of us$47 million of senior secured convertible debentures to 2024
* Gran colombia gold corp- in addition, holders of a total of us$47.0 million of 2020 debentures elected to extend their 2020 debentures to 2024
* Gran colombia gold - expects to enter into a supplemental indenture with its trustee shortly to implement amendments described in consent solicitation
* Gran colombia gold corp- also expected that extension of 2020 debentures will be made effective may 31, 2017
* Gran colombia gold corp- has received conditional listing approval from toronto stock exchange for listing of extended debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project