BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold says receives consent to extend maturity of senior secured convertible debentures

May 12 Gran Colombia Gold Corp

* Gran colombia gold receives consent to extend maturity of us$47 million of senior secured convertible debentures to 2024

* Gran colombia gold corp- in addition, holders of a total of us$47.0 million of 2020 debentures elected to extend their 2020 debentures to 2024

* Gran colombia gold - expects to enter into a supplemental indenture with its trustee shortly to implement amendments described in consent solicitation

* Gran colombia gold corp- also expected that extension of 2020 debentures will be made effective may 31, 2017

* Gran colombia gold corp- has received conditional listing approval from toronto stock exchange for listing of extended debentures