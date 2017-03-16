BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold signs option deal with Iamgold

March 16 Gran Colombia Gold Corp
* Gran Colombia Gold signs option agreement with iamgold to
explore zancudo project
* Gran Colombia Gold Corp- under agreement iamgold has been
granted an option to acquire an initial undivided 65% interest
in zancudo project
* Gran Colombia Gold says iamgold also been granted option
to acquire further 5% undivided interest for about 70% undivided
interest in zancudo project
* Gran Colombia-option to acquire an 65% interest in zancudo
project by incurring us$10 million of mineral exploration
expenditures over a six-year period
