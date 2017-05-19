BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy enters into sixth amendment to credit agreement

BRIEF-Viasat says Boeing awarded multi-year contract
* Viasat Inc - boeing company has awarded viasat a multi-year contract for production of kor-24a link 16 terminal
May 19 Gran Tierra Energy Inc-
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - on May 17, co, others entered into sixth amendment to credit agreement dated as of September 18, 2015 - sec filing
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - sixth amendment is effective as of June 1, 2017 and, among other things, increases borrowing base from $250 million to $300 million
* Gran Tierra Energy-amendment excludes somecash collateralized letters of credit from definition of total debt, amends pricing for some letters of credit Source text: (bit.ly/2q0bhSN) Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 20 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) said on Tuesday it had ordered 15 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets as part of a previously announced order for a total of 50 of the 737 MAX family.
* Agena bioscience - assurex health, subsidiary of myriad genetics, has selected massarray system for streamlined laboratory set-up, sample processing of assurex health's genesight test