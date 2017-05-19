BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy enters into sixth amendment to credit agreement

May 19 Gran Tierra Energy Inc-

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - on May 17, co, others entered into sixth amendment to credit agreement dated as of September 18, 2015 - sec filing

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - sixth amendment is effective as of June 1, 2017 and, among other things, increases borrowing base from $250 million to $300 million

* Gran Tierra Energy-amendment excludes somecash collateralized letters of credit from definition of total debt, amends pricing for some letters of credit