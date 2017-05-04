BRIEF-Grand Canyon Education Q1 earnings per share $1.16

BRIEF-Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 4 Grand Canyon Education Inc:
* Sees Q2 net revenue of $212.7 million, target operating margin 22.4%, diluted eps of $0.68
* Sees Q3 net revenue of $228.7 million; target operating margin 24.4% ; diluted EPS of $0.73
* Grand Canyon Education Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* Q1 revenue $248.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $244.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full year 2017 net revenue of $955.8 million; target operating margin 27.7% ; diluted EPS of $3.64
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $212.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.47, revenue view $951.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
June 20 A parenting and child development specialist has sued Walt Disney Co and its Pixar unit, accusing them of stealing from her the concept for their 2015 blockbuster movie, "Inside Out."
BRASILIA, June 20 Brazil's federal police on Tuesday delivered to a top court justice the bulk of their investigation into allegations that President Michel Temer took bribes in exchange for political favors doled out to the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA.