BRIEF-Granite Oil Corp posts Q4 funds from operations $0.18/shr

March 22 Granite Oil Corp
* Granite Oil Corp announces fourth quarter and year end
2016 financial results and operations update
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $0.18
* Capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to total $16.5
million
* Co is well-hedged through 2017, with 1,000 bbl/d hedged at
an average price of $48.05 USD/bbl through first half of 2017
* Co is well-hedged through 2017 with 750 bbl/d hedged at an
average price of $52.23 USD/bbl through second half of 2017
