BRIEF-Granite posts Q4 earnings per share $1.42

Feb 17 Granite Construction Inc
* Granite reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.42
* Q4 revenue rose 6.1 percent to $2.5 billion
* Q4 revenue view $685.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Until federal spending increases, 2017 outlook for
public-market growth is limited
* Sees FY17 consolidated EBITDA margin of 6.5 pct to 7.5 pct
* Granite Construction Inc - low-double digit consolidated
revenue growth for 2017 expected
