版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 08:11 BJT

BRIEF-Granite Real Estate Investment Q1 FFO per stapled unit C$0.84

May 9 Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

* Announces 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 basic and diluted AFFO per stapled unit C$0.86

* Q1 basic and diluted FFO per stapled unit C$0.84

* Q1 rental revenue and tenant recoveries $55.2 mln versus $56.4 million

* All figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐