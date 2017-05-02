BRIEF-Granite reports Q1 loss per share $0.60

May 2 Granite Construction Inc:

* Granite reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.60

* Q1 revenue $468.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $458.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Granite Construction Inc total contract backlog at $3.4 billion at the end of Q1, up 1.5 percent year-over-year

* Granite Construction Inc - maintaining our growth and guidance expectations for 2017