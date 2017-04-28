BRIEF-Gravity reports qtrly earnings per share $0.28

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Gravity Co Ltd:
* Gravity reports first quarter of 2017 results and business update
* Q1 revenue KRW 23.35 billion
* Gravity Co Ltd qtrly total net revenue $20.9 million versus $8.1 million
* Gravity Co Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.28
* Gravity Co Ltd qtrly earnings per share per ads $0.56 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock