BRIEF-Gravity reports qtrly earnings per share $0.28

April 28 Gravity Co Ltd:

* Gravity reports first quarter of 2017 results and business update

* Q1 revenue KRW 23.35 billion

* Gravity Co Ltd qtrly total net revenue $20.9 million versus $8.1 million

* Gravity Co Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.28

* Gravity Co Ltd qtrly earnings per share per ads $0.56