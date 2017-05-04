版本:
BRIEF-Gray Qtrly earnings per share $0.14

May 4 Gray Television Inc:

* Gray reports record operating results

* Q1 revenue $203.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $194.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.14

* Sees q2 2017 revenue up about 0 to 2 percent

* Sees q2 revenue of $218 million to $223 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $194.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $216.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

