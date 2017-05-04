版本:
BRIEF-Gray Television to acquire WCAX-TV

May 4 Gray Television Inc

* Gray to acquire WCAX-TV in Burlington, Vermont

* Deal for $29.0 million

* Gray Television Inc - anticipate that transaction will be leverage neutral, immediately free cash flow accretive

* Gray Television-deal will be funded primarily through use of cash on hand at closing and, if necessary, borrowings under existing senior credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
