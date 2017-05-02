版本:
BRIEF-Great Ajax Q1 earnings per share $0.46

May 2 Great Ajax Corp:

* Great Ajax Corp announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46

* Great Ajax Corp - consolidated net income increased $2.5 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017 compared to quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
