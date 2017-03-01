版本:
BRIEF-Great Ajax Q4 EPS $0.33

March 1 Great Ajax Corp

* Great ajax corp. Announces results for the quarter ended december 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.33

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $12.1 million versus $11.8 million in q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
