BRIEF-Great American Capital enters into agreement with Legend Energy to provide a $25 mln delayed draw senior secured term loan

BRIEF-Alexion receives positive CHMP opinion for Soliris in the EU
* Alexion receives positive CHMP opinion for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of patients with refractory Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (GMG) in the European Union
May 22 B. Riley Financial Inc
* Great American Capital Partners - entered into agreement with Legend Energy Services, Llc to provide a $25 million delayed draw senior secured term loan
* Great American Capital Partners - proceeds from loan will be used to acquire machinery & equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017
* Perficient Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately