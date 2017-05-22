版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 22日 星期一 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-Great American Capital enters into agreement with Legend Energy to provide a $25 mln delayed draw senior secured term loan

May 22 B. Riley Financial Inc

* Great American Capital Partners - entered into agreement with Legend Energy Services, Llc to provide a $25 million delayed draw senior secured term loan

* Great American Capital Partners - proceeds from loan will be used to acquire machinery & equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
