BRIEF-Great American Capital Partners, Wells Fargo Bank enters into an agreement with HHGREGG

March 23 Hhgregg Inc

* Great American Capital Partners, Wells Fargo bank entered into agreement with HHGREGG to provide a $80 million debtor-in possession financing facility

* Financing consists of $50 million revolving credit facility provided by Wells Fargo & $30 million term loan facility provided by Co

* Wells Fargo led the financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
