BRIEF-Great American Capital Partners, Wells Fargo Bank enters into an agreement with HHGREGG

BRIEF-Viveve Medical enters term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc
* On May 22, 2017 co entered term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc - SEC filing
March 23 Hhgregg Inc
* Great American Capital Partners, Wells Fargo bank entered into agreement with HHGREGG to provide a $80 million debtor-in possession financing facility
* Financing consists of $50 million revolving credit facility provided by Wells Fargo & $30 million term loan facility provided by Co
* Wells Fargo led the financing
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing