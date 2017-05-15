BRIEF-Great Basin Scientific obtains release of $1.36 million of restricted cash from series b convertible notes

May 15 Great Basin Scientific Inc
* Great Basin Scientific obtains release of $1.36 million of
restricted cash from series b convertible notes
* Great Basin Scientific Inc says company reduced conversion
price of series b notes to $1.10 per share until july 14, 2017
* Great Basin Scientific Inc says after July 14, conversion
price of series b notes will revert to $3.00 per share
* Great Basin Scientific -assuming series b notes are
converted, noteholders will receive 1.24 million shares in
exchange for conversion in full of series b notes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: