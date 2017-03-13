版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 18:18 BJT

BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

March 13 Great Canadian Gaming Corp-

* Great Canadian Gaming announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* To renew a normal course issuer bid for up to about 4 million of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐