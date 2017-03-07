BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming reports Q4 EPS $0.26

March 7 Great Canadian Gaming Corp

* Great Canadian Gaming announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 results

* Says great canadian generated revenues of $566 million for full year and $143 million in Q4, increases of 22 pct and 15 pct respectively

* Says shareholders basic net earnings per share $1.22 for full year and $0.26 cents for Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: