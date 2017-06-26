版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 04:09 BJT

BRIEF-Great Lakes announces receipt of $26 mln award at Myrtle beach

June 26 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp-

* Great Lakes announces receipt of $26 million award at myrtle beach

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - work is expected to commence in july of this year and last six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐