BRIEF-Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp commences cash tender offer for its senior notes

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp-
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation commences cash tender offer for its 7.375% senior notes due 2019
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - to purchase any and all of $275 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 7.375% senior notes due 2019
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - intends to purchase 2019 notes in tender offer using a portion of proceeds from company's concurrently private placement
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - tender offer is being made pursuant to an offer to purchase dated may 12, 2017
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., new york city time, on may 19, 2017
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock - assuming debt offering is consummated, co currently intends to redeem any 2019 notes not purchased pursuant to tender offer
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock- offer, with others, to enable co to extend average maturity,reduce weighted average interest rate of outstanding indebtedness
* Great Lakes Dredge - assuming debt offering is consummated, co currently intends to redeem any 2019 notes not purchased pursuant to tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project