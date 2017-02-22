版本:
BRIEF-Great Lakes Q4 revenue $213.4 million

Feb 22 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp:

* Great Lakes reports year-end results

* Q4 revenue $213.4 million

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - qtrly loss per share $0.11

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - backlog was $37.6 million at end of Q4, which is a decrease of $35.7 million compared to backlog at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
