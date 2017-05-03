版本:
BRIEF-Great Lakes reports Q1 loss per share of $0.27

May 3 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp

* Great Lakes reports first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $170.6 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.27

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
