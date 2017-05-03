BRIEF-Great Panther Silver Q1 earnings per share $ 0.02

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Great Panther Silver Ltd
* Great Panther Silver reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly metal production decreased 28% to 730,186 ag eq oz
* Qtrly gold production decreased 8% to 5,178 ounces
* Qtrly silver production decreased 32% to 366,435 silver ounces
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.02
* Qtrly revenue $12.4 million versus $14.1 million
* Production and cost guidance for year ending December 31, 2017 remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.