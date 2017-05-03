版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 06:56 BJT

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver Q1 earnings per share $ 0.02

May 3 Great Panther Silver Ltd

* Great Panther Silver reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly metal production decreased 28% to 730,186 ag eq oz

* Qtrly gold production decreased 8% to 5,178 ounces

* Qtrly silver production decreased 32% to 366,435 silver ounces

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.02

* Qtrly revenue $12.4 million versus $14.1 million

* Production and cost guidance for year ending December 31, 2017 remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐