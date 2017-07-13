BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports Q2 production results

July 13 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd-

* Great Panther Silver reports second quarter 2017 production results

* Great Panther Silver - ‍Q2 metal production increased 6% to 1,102,290 silver equivalent ounces from two wholly-owned mexican silver mining operations​

* Company is maintaining its guidance of 4.0 - 4.1 million ag eq oz (based on a 70:1 silver:gold ratio) for 2017

* Great Panther Silver - there is a risk that guidance will be affected if co unable to obtain permit for topia phase ii tsf on timely basis or at all

* Great Panther Silver-maintaining cash cost,aisc guidance for 2017 of us$5-6 per payable silver ounce, us$14-16 per payable silver ounce, respectively

* Great Panther Silver Ltd - also maintaining its previously issued cash cost and all-in sustaining cost guidance for 2017