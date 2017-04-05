版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 20:57 BJT

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver says Robert Archer to step down as CEO

April 5 Great Panther Silver Ltd:

* Great Panther Silver announces management changes

* Great Panther Silver Ltd - Robert Archer, president and CEO, has advised that he will be stepping down during 2017

* Great Panther Silver - Archer will remain in his current executive role until a successor has been appointed, and thereafter as a member of board. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐