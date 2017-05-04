版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Great Plains Energy and Westar Energy file petition with KCC

May 4 Great Plains Energy Inc:

* Great Plains Energy and Westar Energy file petition for reconsideration with kansas corporation commission

* Westar - petition requests additional time until may 31, to allow discussions between cos to determine if agreeable revised deal may be negotiated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
