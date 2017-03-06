版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-Great Plains Energy announces offering of senior notes to finance a portion of Westar Acquisition

March 6 Great Plains Energy Inc

* Great Plains Energy announces offering of senior notes to finance a portion of westar acquisition

* Great Plains Energy - intends to use net proceeds from offering to finance portion of consideration payable in connection with acquisition of Westar Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
