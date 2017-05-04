版本:
BRIEF-Great Plains Energy Q1 loss per share $0.11

May 4 Great Plains Energy Inc:

* Great Plains Energy reports first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.11

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
