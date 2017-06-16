版本:
BRIEF-Great Point Partners Llc reports 5.24 percent passive stake in PTC Therapeutics Inc

June 16 Great Point Partners lLC:

* Great Point Partners LLC reports 5.24 percent passive stake in PTC Therapeutics Inc as of June 6, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2rAlBWB) Further company coverage:
