BRIEF-Great Point Partners reports 9.75 pct passive stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Great Point Partners LLC reports 9.75 percent passive stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc as of April 18 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2pdzPcX) Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock