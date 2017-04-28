版本:
BRIEF-Great Point Partners reports 9.75 pct passive stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals

April 28 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Great Point Partners LLC reports 9.75 percent passive stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc as of April 18 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2pdzPcX) Further company coverage:
