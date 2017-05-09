版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Great Quest Fertilizer says Salam Mineau and co will jointly create Malian company

May 9 Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd:

* Northern Mali Mining and trucking agreement

* Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd - Salam Mineau and Great Quest will jointly create a malian company

* Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd - Newco will have a 6 member board of directors, 4 appointed by great quest and 2 appointed by Salam Mineau Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
