版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco reports offering of series T preferred shares

May 9 Great-west Lifeco Inc:

* Great-West Lifeco announces offering of series t preferred shares

* Great-West Lifeco- underwriters to purchase 6 million first preferred shares, series t from lifeco for sale to public at price of $25.00 per series t share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐