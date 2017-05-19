BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco subsidiary announces acquisition of Financial Horizons Group

BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Staples recalls Hazen Mesh office chairs due to fall hazard
* Staples recalls Hazen Mesh office chairs due to fall hazard
May 19 Great-west Lifeco Inc
* Great-West Lifeco subsidiary announces acquisition of Financial Horizons Group - the leading MGA in the Canadian market
* Transaction is expected to be earnings accretive, although not material to overall Canadian earnings
* Financial horizons group will continue to operate with its own governance and board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
* Dudley, Rosengren comments lift U.S. dollar (Updates with European market close)