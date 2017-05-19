版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 00:03 BJT

BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco subsidiary announces acquisition of Financial Horizons Group

May 19 Great-west Lifeco Inc

* Great-West Lifeco subsidiary announces acquisition of Financial Horizons Group - the leading MGA in the Canadian market

* Transaction is expected to be earnings accretive, although not material to overall Canadian earnings

* Financial horizons group will continue to operate with its own governance and board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐