BRIEF-Great Western Q2 EPS $0.60

April 27 Great Western Bancorp Inc

* Great western bancorp, inc. Announces fiscal year 2017 second quarter financial results; raises dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.60

* Increases quarterly dividend by 18 percent to $0.20per share

* Net interest income was $99.6 million for q2 of fiscal year 2017, up 13.0%, compared to same quarter in fiscal year 2016

* Great western bancorp -"starting to see more activity in our loan pipeline and remain confident we can deliver mid-single-digit loan growth for full year"

