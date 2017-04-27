BRIEF-Great Western Q2 EPS $0.60

April 27 Great Western Bancorp Inc
* Great western bancorp, inc. Announces fiscal year 2017
second quarter financial results; raises dividend
* Q2 earnings per share $0.60
* Increases quarterly dividend by 18 percent to $0.20per
share
* Net interest income was $99.6 million for q2 of fiscal
year 2017, up 13.0%, compared to same quarter in fiscal year
2016
* Great western bancorp -"starting to see more activity in
our loan pipeline and remain confident we can deliver
mid-single-digit loan growth for full year"
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: