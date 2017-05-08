BRIEF-Green Brick Partners reports earnings per share $0.13

May 8 Green Brick Partners Inc

* Reports strong first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Green Brick Partners Inc says dollar value of backlog units as of March 31, 2017 was $145.2 million, an increase of 12.4% compared to March 31, 2016

* Qtrly revenue of $99.3 million, an increase of 42.0%