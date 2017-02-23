BRIEF-Green Dot Corp says on Feb 17 Mark Shifke notified co of intention to step down as CFO - SEC filing

BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
Feb 23 Green Dot Corp
* Green Dot Corp - on Feb 17 Mark Shifke notified co of intention to step down as CFO of co once his successor is appointed - SEC filing
* Green Dot Corp- Shifke indicated that he intends to assist in search for a new chief financial officer - SEC filing
* Green Dot Corp - once successor is appointed co expects Shifke to serve as senior vice president, corporate finance Source text: (bit.ly/2kPXsrL) Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue $458.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $449.2 million
* Weight watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche b-2 term loans