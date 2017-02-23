BRIEF-Green Dot Corp says on Feb 17 Mark Shifke notified co of intention to step down as CFO - SEC filing

Feb 23 Green Dot Corp

* Green Dot Corp - on Feb 17 Mark Shifke notified co of intention to step down as CFO of co once his successor is appointed - SEC filing

* Green Dot Corp- Shifke indicated that he intends to assist in search for a new chief financial officer - SEC filing

* Green Dot Corp - once successor is appointed co expects Shifke to serve as senior vice president, corporate finance Source text: (bit.ly/2kPXsrL) Further company coverage: