BRIEF-Green Dot Q4 revenue $163.2 million

Feb 22 Green Dot Corp:

* Green Dot reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Sees Q1 revenue about $230 million

* Q4 revenue $163.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $156.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.85 to $1.93

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $815 million to $830 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
