BRIEF-Green Plains reports Q1 loss per share $0.09

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT board approves extension until july 2018 of company's share repurchase program
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
May 1 Green Plains Inc
* Green Plains reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Q1 revenue $887.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $981.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* During Q1, green plains produced 326.4 million gallons of ethanol compared with 247.0 million gallons for same period in 2016
* "we believe that 2017 could develop into a favorable year for ethanol margins"
* Green Plains Inc - on April 28, 2017, Green Plains Cattle entered into an amendment of its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility
* Green Plains - amendment entered by Green Plains Cattle increases maximum commitment from $100 million-$200 million until July 31, 2017,when it increases to $300 million
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
* Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Western Gas Partners' deferred purchase price obligation for DBJV for $37.3 million