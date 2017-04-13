BRIEF-Green Plains says entered privately negotiated agreement with holder of co's Senior Notes due 2018

April 13 Green Plains Inc:
* On April 12 entered into a privately negotiated agreement
with a holder of co's 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2018 -
SEC filing
* 884,220 shares, about $10.6 million common stock, cash in
amount of accrued but unpaid interest on 2018 Notes to be
exchanged
* The shares, $10.6 million common stock, cash to be
exchanged for about $24.1 million in aggregate principal amount
of 2018 Notes
* Company expects to exchange initial shares on April 19,
2017, and additional shares on April 25, 2017
Source text: (bit.ly/2ovAtlL)
