版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 23:12 BJT

BRIEF-Green Plains says entered privately negotiated agreement with holder of co's Senior Notes due 2018

April 13 Green Plains Inc:

* On April 12 entered into a privately negotiated agreement with a holder of co's 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2018 - SEC filing

* 884,220 shares, about $10.6 million common stock, cash in amount of accrued but unpaid interest on 2018 Notes to be exchanged

* The shares, $10.6 million common stock, cash to be exchanged for about $24.1 million in aggregate principal amount of 2018 Notes

* Company expects to exchange initial shares on April 19, 2017, and additional shares on April 25, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2ovAtlL) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐