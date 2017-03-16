BRIEF-Greenbay Properties says concluded agreement to acquire Locaviseu

BRIEF-Chase announces continued Hyatt co-brand card program
* Companies agree to multi-year extension of Hyatt credit card
March 16 Greenbay Properties
* Resilient And Greenbay Have Concluded A Binding Agreement To Acquire Locaviseu - Sociedade De Gestao De Imoveis, S.A
* Acquisition On A 50:50 Shareholding Basis For An Aggregate Cash Consideration Of Eur 219,25 Mln
* A five-year debt facility of EUR 104,5 million at 3-month euribor plus 2,15% has been secured against assets
* Confirms its guidance for year ended september 2017 of a dividend of approximately 0,40 GBP pence per share
* For year ended september 2018, Greenbay expects growth in dividends of approximately 25%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Companies agree to multi-year extension of Hyatt credit card
* According to preliminary voting tabulations, stockholders re-elected Barbara Levy and R. Edward Anderson to board of directors
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals