BRIEF-Greenbrier and Mitsubishi UFJ lease & finance sign agreement for more than $1.0 billion in railcar business in NORTH AMERICA

April 5 Mitsubishi Ufj Lease & Finance Co Ltd

* Greenbrier and Mitsubishi UFJ lease & finance (MUL) sign agreement for more than $1.0 billion in railcar business in North America

* Greenbrier Companies - co, MUL announced execution of a MoU to substantially expand parties' existing commercial relationship in North America

* Greenbrier Companies says MUL intends to grow its portfolio from 5,000 railcars to a total of 25,000 railcars over next four years

* Greenbrier Companies says MoU includes a multi-year purchase commitment by MUL for 6,000 newly-manufactured railcars from Greenbrier through 2020

* Greenbrier Companies says MUL has committed to obtain all its newly-manufactured railcars exclusively from Greenbrier through 2023

* Greenbrier Companies says combined value of transaction announced exceeds $1 billion

* Greenbrier Companies says MoU provides parties will form new asset management service entity, owned 50% by each company, solely for railcars in MUL fleet

* Greenbrier Companies - 5,000 cars currently managed by Greenbrier will be managed by new entity

* Greenbrier says co will receive fee income from MUL related to its railcar asset management services