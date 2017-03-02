BRIEF-Greenbrier exercises options to increase strategic investments in Brazil

March 2 Greenbrier Companies Inc
* Greenbrier exercises options to increase strategic
investments in Brazil
* Greenbrier Companies Inc- A $20 million investment will be
used to retire debt at Greenbrier-Maxion thereby reducing
interest payments by $4 million annually
* Greenbrier - Execution of a definitive agreement
concerning intent to increase ownership in Amsted-Maxion
Equipamentos E Serviços Ferroviários S.A
* Greenbrier Companies Inc - Increase ownership from 19.5%
to 60%
* Greenbrier Companies Inc- Will retain an option to
increase its ownership in Amsted-Maxion Cruzeiro to 29.5%
subject to certain conditions.
* Greenbrier Companies Inc - With option exercise, equity
interest of Amsted-Maxion Fundição E Equipamentos Ferroviários
S.A. will be reduced from 80.5% to 40%
* Greenbrier Companies Inc - Proceeds from increased
ownership , along with loans from partners, will reduce interest
costs by about $3 million per year
* Greenbrier Companies Inc - Greenbrier will increase its
ownership stake in Amsted-Maxion Cruzeiro from 19.5% to 24.5%
for $3.25 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: