2 天前
BRIEF-Greenbrier Q3 earnings per share $1.03
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
2017年6月29日 / 上午10点17分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Greenbrier Q3 earnings per share $1.03

2 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - Greenbrier Companies Inc:

* Greenbrier reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.03

* Q3 revenue $439.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $520 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Greenbrier Companies Inc sees new railcar deliveries to be approximately 15,000 - 16,000 unit for fy 2017

* Greenbrier Companies Inc - new railcar deliveries totaled 2,600 units for quarter, compared to 3,900 units for quarter ended february 28, 2017

* Greenbrier Companies Inc sees fiscal 2017 revenue of approximately $2.1 billion - $2.3 billion

* Greenbrier Companies Inc - board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share

* Greenbrier Companies Inc sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.45 to $3.65

* Greenbrier Companies Inc sees fiscal 2017 new railcar deliveries to be approximately 15,000 - 16,000 units

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.49, revenue view $2.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Greenbrier Companies - "see emerging improvements in north american, european rail markets, we still expect challenging commercial environment into calendar 2018"

* Greenbrier Companies - new railcar backlog as of may 31 was 31,000 units with estimated value of $3.10 billion

* Greenbrier Companies Inc - fiscal 2017 diluted eps outlook excludes ‍$0.17 per share of new convertible note interest expense​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

