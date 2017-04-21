BRIEF-Greene County Bancorp reports 25 pct increase in net income for the nine months ended March 31

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Greene County Bancorp Inc
* Greene County Bancorp, Inc. reports 25% increase in net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2017
* Q3 earnings per share $0.34
* Greene County Bancorp - Net interest income increased to $7.6 million for 3 months ended March 31, 2017 from $6.6 million for 3 months ended March 31, 2016
* Greene County Bancorp Inc- Tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.58% and 3.56% for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022