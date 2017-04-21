版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 21:46 BJT

BRIEF-Greene County Bancorp reports 25 pct increase in net income for the nine months ended March 31

April 21 Greene County Bancorp Inc

* Greene County Bancorp, Inc. reports 25% increase in net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34

* Greene County Bancorp - Net interest income increased to $7.6 million for 3 months ended March 31, 2017 from $6.6 million for 3 months ended March 31, 2016

* Greene County Bancorp Inc- Tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.58% and 3.56% for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐