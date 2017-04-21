BRIEF-Greene County Bancorp reports 25 pct increase in net income for the nine months ended March 31

April 21 Greene County Bancorp Inc

* Greene County Bancorp, Inc. reports 25% increase in net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34

* Greene County Bancorp - Net interest income increased to $7.6 million for 3 months ended March 31, 2017 from $6.6 million for 3 months ended March 31, 2016

* Greene County Bancorp Inc- Tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.58% and 3.56% for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively