BRIEF-Greenfields Petroleum announces non-brokered private placement

May 3 Greenfields Petroleum Corp

* Greenfields Petroleum Corporation announces non-brokered private placement

* Greenfields Petroleum - plans to complete non-brokered private placement of up to 2.4 million common shares of co at a price of USD$0.146 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
