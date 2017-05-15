BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co

May 15 Greenlight Capital:
* Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp Inc
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by
47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
* Greenlight Capital Inc cuts share stake in Chemours Co by
44.1 percent to 5.0 million shares
* Greenlight Capital Inc cuts share stake in Rite Aid Corp
by 18.0 percent to 16.8 million shares
* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared
with the previous quarter ended as of Dec. 31, 2016
