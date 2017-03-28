BRIEF-Greenlight Capital proposes GM change capital structure

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 28 Greenlight Capital:
* Greenlight Capital proposes GM change capital structure to "unlock substantial shareholder value"
* Plan would split GM’s common stock into two classes
* One class of GM stock would get current dividends, other class would participate in remaining earnings, cash flows, future growth of company
* Adopting plan would lower GM’s cost of capital, improve financial flexibility, unlock between $13 billion and $38 billion of shareholder value
* Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn says “as significant, long-term shareholders, we believe in GM’s strong earnings potential" Source text for Eikon:
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation