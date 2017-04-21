版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 18:38 BJT

BRIEF-Greenlight Capital seeking General Motors shareholders' support to elect Greenlight's three director nominees

April 21 General Motors Co

* Greenlight Capital - Seeking GM shareholders' support to elect Greenlight's three director nominees Leo Hindery, Vinit Sethi and William Thorndike Source text: [bit.ly/2owVfhF] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐