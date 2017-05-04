版本:
BRIEF-Greenlight Capital sends letter to GM's shareholders

May 4 General Motors Co:

* Greenlight Capital sends letter to general motors’ shareholders

* Greenlight Capital - urges shareholders to vote for greenlight’s three director nominees and for proposal to split GM common stock into two classes

* Greenlight Capital - "while a higher stock price will not cause GM to sell more cars today, it may be essential to GM's ability to compete in future" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
